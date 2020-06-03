Bakersfield CHP officers sent to Sacramento in response to George Floyd protests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield CHP says it has sent officers to Sacramento in response to protests over the death of George Floyd.

CHP Public Information Officer Robert Rodriguez didn’t say how many officers are in Sacramento, but said the California Highway Patrol is on tactical alert and officers are now on 12-hour shifts, without days off.

Rodriguez said officers are ready to be deployed as needed throughout the state.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it has a team of deputies on standby if another agency asks for assistance.

Bakersfield police said no officers have been sent to other areas in the state.

Protests, looting and rioting have taken place in cities across the country over several days since George Floyd was arrested and died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Clashes between police and protesters have been seen on television and shared on social media.

Floyd died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, while three other officers were also fired and charged with aiding and abetting murder.