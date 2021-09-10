Bakersfield CHP officer dies of COVID-19 complications

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield CHP Officer Scott Merritt died Friday of COVID-19 complications, the agency said.

Merritt, 42, served 11 years in Kern County after his first assignment with the CHP area office in Santa Cruz. He was an officer with CHP for nearly 16 years.

In a statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom said: “It is with great sadness that Jennifer and I send our condolences to Officer Merritt’s family, friends and those who served with him. Officer Merritt dedicated nearly 16 years of his life to serving the people of California, and he will forever be remembered.”

Flags at the Capitol in Sacramento will be flown at half-staff in Merritt’s honor.

Merritt is survived by his wife and two children.