BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol of Bakersfield issued 177 speed citations and arrested 21 people on suspicion of DUI over New Year’s weekend.

The highway patrol maximum enforcement period started Friday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. and ended Jan. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

During the enforcement period, more officers monitored the roads and looked for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, traveling at high speeds, or not wearing seatbelts.

Throughout the period 218 citations were issued, 177 were issued due to speed, 10 were issued for distracted driving, seven were seatbelt citations and 24 were issued on other primary crash factors.

Officers impounded and stored 23 vehicles.

CHP told 17 News no fatal crashes were reported during the Maximum Enforcement Period.