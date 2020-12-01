Bakersfield CHP holding free Start Smart class for teen drivers next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is holding another free Start Smart class next week.

The two-hour class, which is offered to current and prospective teen drivers and their parents or guardians, will be held on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Bakersfield CHP 420 Club, located at 3910 Alfred Harrell Hwy.

The class discusses issues such as safe driving habits, consequences of a poor choice behind the wheel and tips on how to avoid a collision.

Class size is limited, according to the department. Call the Bakersfield CHP Office at 661-396-6600 to sign up.