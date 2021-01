Related Content BPD arrested 14 people for DUI over New Year’s weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield California Highway Patrol announced today that officers arrested 24 people for driving under the influence over the New Year’s weekend.

Across the state, the CHP conducted a Maximum Enforcement Period between 6:01 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 3. The Bakersfield department said it investigated no fatal collisions during the period.

The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed this morning that it made 14 DUI arrests over the extended weekend.