Bakersfield CHP Area closes office due to protests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Area announced it will close its office to the public Monday due to protests.

CHP said they will allow individuals to continue with their VIN appointment. In the meantime, all other services will be closed.

They will inform the public when the office will re-open, said CHP.

CHP released a statement on behalf of the office closure:

“Due to the growing civil unrest throughout the state and by order of Governor’s office, effective immediately, the Bakersfield CHP Area office will be closed to the public starting today. Individuals having a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) appointment will be allowed to continue with their appointment, ALL other services will be closed. We will keep you informed when we re-open. “