BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Recent mass shootings and hate crimes against Asian communities have instilled fear in Asian Pacific Islander communities across the country and here in Bakersfield.

According to Elder of Ying On Association Patrick Leung, Asian hate crimes increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and have put the local Asian community on edge. He added even though the Monterey Park shooter was of Asian descent, the situation only amplifies the community’s anxiety about hate crimes.

Anyone in the Chinese community who needs help with mental health resources or just needs someone to talk to is encouraged to reach out to the Bakersfield Chinese Women’s Club.