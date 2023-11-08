BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield child with a congenital heart condition has just finished a trip of a lifetime to Disney World.

Oliverio returned home after a trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida through the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Make-a-Wish officials said Oliverio was born with pulmonary stenosis and atrial septal defect, which has forced him to undergo numerous surgeries and the use of a pacemaker.

Having already visited Disneyland in Southern California, Oliverio wanted to travel to Disney World. Luckily for Oliverio, he loves planes doubling the excitement for the trip with a plane ride and visiting Disney World.

Oliverio and his family met Buzz Lightyear and marveled at the Christmas decorations at the park.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation Central Coast and Southern Central Valley are also hosting an event to be able to make more wishes come true on Nov. 16.

The foundation is inviting the community to its Friends and Wishes event at Mercedes-Benz of Bakersfield at 5600 Gasoline Alley Drive from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There is no cost to enter the event, but Make-a-Wish hopes attendees make a donation.

You can RSVP for the event at this link.