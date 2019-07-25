Bakersfield child care center cited after child ingests hand sanitizer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The state Department of Social Services has cited a child care center after a child became ill from ingesting hand sanitizer.

The incident occurred June 5 at Oaks Children’s Center at 10200 Campus Park Drive in southwest Bakersfield.

A child was found around noon unsupervised in a hallway, according to the investigation report. About two hours later, the child became dizzy and started acting “strangely.”

The child’s parents were called, and it was later determined the child had alcohol in their system from ingesting hand sanitizer, according to the report.

The facility was cited for lack of supervision and failing to make hand sanitizer inaccessible to children.