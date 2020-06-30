Bakersfield chapter of The Links donate supplies to homeless shelter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield chapter of The Links donated socks, underwear and cleaning supplies to the M Street Navigation Center on Monday.

The chapter received a $1,000 grant to help communities suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those funds helped them purchase the undergarments and supplies for the shelter.

The grant was received from the Links Foundation.

Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK), who runs the navigation center, says they put out a call for donations on Facebook and The Links responded.

“It’s wonderful because with our residents, they don’t have a whole lot [of] items when they first come to the shelter so this helps out tremendously,” said CAPK Program Manager Laurie Hughie.

The Links chapter will also donate PPE equipment to the St. John Senior Center on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

To learn more about the M Street Navigation Center, click on its website.