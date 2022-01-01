Bakersfield celebrates start of 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of residents flocked to local restaurants and bars to celebrate the beginning of 2022.

Parties raged around the city, and many venues sold all their available tickets as a turbulent year drew to a close.

At the Padre Hotel in Downtown Bakersfield, about 250 people gathered for a party and cocktails and danced into the night with “silent” DJs and other entertainment on other floors.

Events also took place at the Crystal Palace and Elements Venue.

As festivities continue during the weekend, residents are reminded to drink responsibly and to hail a ride from Uber, Lyft or a taxi service instead of getting behind the wheel.