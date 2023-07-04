BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Tuesday marked the 246th birthday of the United States and, almost as important, it was the 34th Annual Westchester Fourth of July Parade just west of downtown Bakersfield.

The celebrants met at 22nd and Elm streets, many of them were decked out in patriotic regalia. The mayor, the assemblyman, veterans, kids, dogs, moms, dads, grandmas and grandpas, bikes, strollers, wagons, fast cars and slow cars. All at the parade for one purpose.

“Fourth of July, America, “ explained Lilli Flores, 6, “It’s when America was made.”

When this country was made. That’s the primary purpose of the holiday. Secondary, however, was fellowship with neighbors and celebration of family through multiple generations. It was all at the parade: Food, drink and water gun drenchings.

The grand marshal was 98-year-old World War II veteran Ray Mish.

“It’s a great day to celebrate the United States of America,” Mish said. “And thank God we tried to save it.”

“Oh my gosh, I love him,” Linda Sullenger said of Mish. “Ray Mish this year agreeing to be our grand marshal [was great]. He’s celebrating 98 years of an amazing life, Honor Flight veteran, businessman of the year. Just a pillar of our community.”

Sullenger of the Boys and Girls Club, was, along with Natalie Green, one of the parade organizers.

“We have a neighborhood group, of course, but we also have what I call the outside the neighborhood group, and we welcome them,” she said. “And we get huge support from our local community.”

The Westchester Parade, which started in the late-’80s with a level of sophistication not much grander than a convoy of little red wagons, is almost certainly the city’s oldest and largest, but other neighborhoods come together as well.

In Stockdale Estates, to name one, neighbors gather at Kroll Park.

On Tuesday, organizers had food, games and tattoos – temporary, of course.

One mom should have received a special award of merit for her Betsy Ross-meets-Supergirl outfit.

“I’m trying really hard,” she said, laughing. “I did it last year too.”

Americana painter Norman Rockwell would be pleased to know that the spirit of Independence Day still exists – certainly, at least, here in Bakersfield.

Independence Day is the day that Americans of both major persuasions can come together – people who like mustard on their hot dogs and Americans who prefer catsup on their hot dogs. And that is as it should be.