Bakersfield Car Club $28K donation will pay for local kids' camping trip

Thanks to a local car club, it's going to be a fun summer for dozens of children.

On Monday night, the Bakersfield Car Club Council presented a check for $28,000 to the Society for Disabled Children.

The money was raised at last month's Super Cruise Car Show at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

It's enough to pay for Camp Blue Jay, where kids with disabilities get a week-long outdoor camping experience.

The car club raised the money at its 22nd Super Cruise Car Show.