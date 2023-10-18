BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you have a history of breast cancer or are unsure of your family’s cancer history, you can find out through genetic testing at cancer centers in Bakersfield.

The Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center, the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center and the Rio Bravo Cancer Center all offer genetic testing for cancer.

Health officials say genetic testing can help guide people to make informed decisions about cancer treatment and can help someone understand their risk of getting cancer in the future.

If you are interested in genetic testing, call any of Bakersfield’s local cancer centers.