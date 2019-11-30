The Bakersfield Californian gets new publisher

The Bakersfield Californian has a new publisher, the newspaper reported tonight.

Cliff Chandler, who has worked as general manager at the Californian since July 1, has been promoted to the publisher position by Sound News Media, the new owners of TBC Media.

Chandler will be the publisher effective Sunday, the Californian reported. In addition to the Californian, he will also oversee operations for Tehachapi News, The Record serving the Delano and McFarland communities, the Kern Business Journal, Bakersfield Voice, Bakersfield Life and their affiliated websites.

Chandler previously worked as the advertising director at the Californian. He also has experience working at other California newspapers.