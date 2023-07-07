BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charlie Rodriguez, a Bakersfield businessman and a founding member of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, died at 80.

Rodriguez died on July 5 in Los Angeles, according to his daughter Nia Gonzales.

In Bakersfield Rodriguez ran Fiesta Foods and Charlie’s Meat on Flower and Beale streets for years.

Gonzales told KGET Rodriguez was originally from Goliad, Texas but moved to California with some friends in the 1960s.

At the time of Rodriguez’s death, he was living in Los Angeles with one of his daughters.

Rodriguez was well-known in the Bakersfield community, according to Gonzales.

Gonzales said the public is invited to attend his viewing at Basham Funeral Care on Niles Street on July 30 from 4 to 8 p.m.