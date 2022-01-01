Bakersfield businesses getting ready to celebrate the start of the New Year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New Years Eve had local shop owners bustling as they prepared to get their businesses ready for the crowds that would fill their big parties.

The Padre hotel opened with multiple dance floors, silent DJs and live entertainment that would run until two in the morning.

Over at Elements Venue, people were already lining up by six o’clock, coming in to get dinner and get ready to dance to some local music.

“We have a comedian that comes on at 7 o’clock, mariachi from 7:30 to 9:30, Manuel Gutierrez the owner of Elements Venue said. “A couple of DJs playing tonight, DJ nocturnal and one Bakersfield’s favorite bands, Mento Buru. They come in around 10 o’clock and bring in the new year at midnight.”

The Crystal Palace is no different. The staff worked throughout the day to prepare the venue, food and the nights festivities. They also hosted live performances for people who came to enjoy the night.

“They’re going to come in, we got some stuff on the front table here like party hats and what not,” Sean Green the production manager of Crystal Palace said. “They’re going to come in, order some food and be dancing the rest of the night until about 12:30 tonight.”

The party at the Crystal Palace continue until a bit after the ball dropped at midnight. The scene was lively, people were having fun and everyone was ready to dance 2021 away.