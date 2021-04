BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man was arrested after a handgun and fentanyl pills were found during a probation check on Tuesday.

The Kern County Probation Department said officers conducted a home search in the 1100 block of King Street and found a loaded .380 handgun and fentanyl pills. Angel Salazar, 22, was arrested on suspicion of illegal firearm possession, drug possession, violating probation and for other offenses.