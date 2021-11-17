Bakersfield business leaders plan to revitalize downtown area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Business leaders came together and shared their ongoing projects in Downtown Bakersfield.

The goal is to revitalizing the area and make downtown a better place for the community.

The event was an annual symposium for leaders in the downtown area to share their plans for the future with the rest of the community.

A dozen leaders took to the stage to share their visions for the future. From medical, to retail, to nonprofits, and even to finances. The symposium was hosted by the “Hub of Bakersfield” a nonprofit dedicated on breathing new life into the urban areas of the city.

“It’s an opportunity for us to bring up those big ideas about the downtown core,” Andrae Gonzales a Bakersfield city council member and the chairman of the Hub of Bakersfield said. “About what can be in the future.”

Adventist Health and Moneywise Wealth Management each spoke about big changes to buildings in the downtown area. Moneywise which owns the former Woolworths building says they’ll keep the diner while the basement and upper floors will be remodeled.

“If you’re standing in the middle of 27th St. looking into campus with your back to Chester and we’ll partner with the city to probably close 27th,” Daneil Wolcott the president of Adventist Health said. “If you had to be in our emergency room in the last couple of years you probably know that we need more space in that ER and so this would be a significant department expansion.”

Other ongoing projects included beautifying the area, providing more trash receptacles, and planting more trees along the walkways.

“We believe that having these conversations on a regular basis, on an annual basis that we can continue to promote the improvement of the downtown core,” Gonzales said.

The Hub of Bakersfield is already planning their next symposium. If you have a plan that will affect the downtown area and want to get in touch with the Hub you can do so by following this link to their webpage.