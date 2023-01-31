BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local business has given Toys for Tots crucial help but the organization still needs help.

Toys for Tots had until the end of the month to move out of its previous storage facility and into a new space.

The organization urgently needed someone from the community to step up and help them by providing a warehouse where they could store the toys.

Payless Mini Storage heard the organization’s pleas for help and has given them eight temporary storage units as they continue their search for a new warehouse.

Toys for Tots coordinator Darlene Doughty said that while they would like a space with a loading dock that is 2 to 3 thousand square feet, they’re willing to share distribution space.

“We have always donated to the community. Toys and if I don’t have a community to go to, there may not be a Toys for Tots this year. And after nine years of doing it, the community needs toys for their children and that’s the whole purpose of toys for tots is to get children toys,” Doughty said

If you or someone you know can help this worthwhile cause, please get in touch with Darlene Doughty at 706-5861.