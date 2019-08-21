Bakersfield Burrito Project co-founder Jason Rickett dies at 49

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jason Rickett, one of the founders of the Bakersfield Burrito Project, feeding the homeless for 10 years, has died at the age of 49.

Ricket died Sunday, Aug. 11.

The Bakersfield Burrito Project was founded in 2009 by Belinda Lopez-Rickett and her husband, Jason.

The two have spent the last 10 years feeding people throughout the city. Belinda called Jason her love, her best friend, and her rock.

She says the two went through homelessness together last year even while running the project and made it through.

A celebration of life for Jason Rickett will be held Sept. 9 at McMurphy’s Irish Pub in East Bakersfield.

In lieu of flowers, attendees are encouraged to make a cash donation to the Bakersfield Burrito Project.