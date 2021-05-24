Bakersfield Brewery Trail exceeds expectations, city manager says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Visit Bakersfield-sponsored “Bakersfield Brewery Trail” has exceeded expectations, with dozens of residents checking out at least three of the participating breweries in the first days of the event.

All 50 event growlers — handed out to those who visited each of the five breweries — were awarded within 72 hours after the event began May 11, said City Manager Christian Clegg. Additionally, 130 T-shirts were given to people who visited three breweries during that time.

“Having worked with numerous destination marketing organizations in the U.S. and Canada, the software company that created the online pass said they have never seen such a response in such a short time period,” Clegg said in a city document.

Go to Experience.VisitBakersfield.com to sign up for the event.

Remember, designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service or call a taxi if drinking alcoholic beverages.