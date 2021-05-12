Bakersfield Brewery Trail campaign encourages residents to check out local breweries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city announced the launch of its Bakersfield Brewery Trail campaign, aimed to encourage the community to check out five local breweries.

Visit Bakersfield partnered with five craft breweries located within the city:

Visit the Bakersfield Brewery Trail website to sign up for the free “trail pass.” After you register, an email and text message containing your pass will be sent instantly. Use the unique PIN code provided to check in each time you visit one of the breweries. The pass can be saved to your phone’s home screen for one-tap access, according to the website. The code also provides available discounts.

If you check in to three of the five breweries within the next year, you will earn a free Bakersfield Brewery t-shirt. The first 50 people to check in to all five breweries will win a custom Bakersfield Brewery Trail growler.

