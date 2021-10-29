Bakersfield breaks ground on $4M city playground improvement project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield broke ground Friday on a $4 million project aimed at upgrading equipment as 12 city-maintained parks in all seven of Bakersfield city wards.

The city held a ceremony Friday afternoon at Wilson Park.

The project will replace old and ourdated equipment at the following parks: Windsor Park, University Park, Wilson Park, Grissom Park, Jastro Park, Quailwood Park, Planz Park, Patriots Park, Windermere Park, River Oaks Park, Solera Gardens, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

The project is being funded by revenues from the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure — Measure N.