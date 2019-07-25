Bakersfield boy killed while visiting family in Missouri

A Bakersfield boy was struck and killed while visiting family in Kansas City, Missouri on July 18, according to our NBC affiliate KHSB.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, 9-year-old Ezrayel Hill was at a family reunion in Missouri when he tripped while going down stairs or a hill and fell into the street where he died. A driver was traveling west on the roadway and did not see Hill. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

A neighbor who witnessed the accident said “It’s so sad the little boy got hit and he’s no longer with us. I just can’t imagine what the mother or the parents are feeling because I know I would be devastated if my child got hit.”

No charges have been filed at this time and the accident remains under investigation.

A gofundme fundraiser has been set up for Hill’s funeral. To donate, visit the link here.

