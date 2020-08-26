Bakersfield BLM office seeking public comment on environmental assessment for oil and gas lease sale

FILE – This Jan. 16, 2015, file photo shows pumpjacks operating at the Kern River Oil Field in Bakersfield, Calif., which is overseen by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. Oil production from federally-managed lands and waters topped a record 1 billion barrels in 2019, according to the Department of Interior on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield field office of the Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on an environmental assessment for a December oil and gas lease sale.

The BLM said there are seven parcels totaling around 4,330 acres of federal minerals proposed for lease. All parcels are located in or adjacent to the Midway-Sunset oilfield in Kern County.

The BLM is accepting written comments on the environmental assessment through Sept. 25. Comments can be submitted online or by mail to the Bakersfield Field Office, Attn: Oil and Gas Lease Sale, 3801 Pegasus Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93308.

BLM-managed public lands in California account for less than 10 percent of California’s oil and gas production, with the state managing the remaining 90 percent, according to the organization.

The BLM shares with California roughly 50 percent, or between $65 million to $90 million dollars per year, of oil and gas royalties collected with the remaining 50 percent being paid to the U.S. Treasury.

The BLM estimates the oil and gas industry generates around 3,500 jobs and $200 million in economic benefit annually in Kern County.