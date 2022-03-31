BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield will launch a bike-share program Monday in which 125 bikes with rechargeable electric motors will be deployed throughout the city.

The bikes will cost $1 to unlock, plus 39 cents a minute to ride, according to a news release. They can be used on the city’s multi-use trail. Riders must be at least 18.

City officials say a two-year agreement costing $701,000 was reached with Spin for operations and maintenance costs, plus a subsidy program to provide 50 percent discounts to low-income and student riders. The funding came through a state grant.

The pedal-assisted motors will give riders the ability to travel longer distances and navigate hands-free with their smartphone, officials said. The bikes come equipped with a front basket to carry items.

“We are very excited to see this program and these bikes come to our city,” said City Manager Christian Clegg in a news release. “The agreement with Spin is another example of innovative thinking our staff is using to come up with new transportation options for our residents.”

To apply for a low-income or student discount, call 1-888-262-5189.