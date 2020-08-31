Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital to host virtual Evening of Hope event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital will host a virtual event Monday in the hopes of raising awareness and solidarity for an issue that they say is stigmatized.

The hospital is hosting its first annual Evening of Hope on its Facebook page on Aug. 31 beginning at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature special guest speakers, musical performances and other special guests.

Organizers say death by suicide is the second leading cause of death for people between the age of 10 and 34, and because of the stigma surrounding mental health, only half of the population will seek help for a diagnosis. Ninety percent are treated successfully, Bakersfield Behavioral Hospital says.

During the event, participants will light up the exterior of the hospital with purple lights as a show of solidarity with people who have thoughts of suicide on a daily basis.

The hospital says they will also sell virtual luminaries that will stay lit through September on its social media pages and website. Proceeds benefit The Jason Foundation and The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention — non-profits that help in education, advocacy in the prevention of suicide.