Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital holding career fair on Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is holding a career fair on Thursday.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at their facility located at 5201 White Ln. The hospital is looking to hire registered nurses as well as licensed clinical social workers. BBHH said it is offering a sign-on bonus to all qualifying RNs that are hired on a full-time basis.

In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the hospital said it will be limiting the amount of individuals allowed into their gym at any given time and will require that everyone bring and wear a mask at all times.

In addition, BBHH said it will have staff present to screen all participants and will have hand hygiene stations available throughout.

Anyone who wishes to participate in the career fair is urged to bring their resume, be prepared for on-the-spot interviews and bring all applicable identification in order to complete the hiring process the day of the event.

For more information, call the Human Resources department at the hospital at 661-398-1800.