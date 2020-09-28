Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital, Chef Lino’s Grill holding fundraiser for Run4Recovery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is partnering with Chef Lino’s Grill now through October 1st to help raise money for the Run4Recovery event.

Run4Recovery is an annual event that helps raise thousands of dollars for the Puente House Foundation. The funds are used for scholarships, which provide recovery home housing and other services to recovering men and women who are most vulnerable to relapse, according to the foundation.

This year, tickets are being sold for a dinner for four people. The food will be ready for pick up from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on October 1 at 5201 White Lane. The meal costs $45 and will include chicken fajitas, rice, beans and a roll.

All proceeds will go directly to The Puente House and will stay in Kern County to help Bakersfield residents with vital recovery services, according to Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital.

Click here to purchase your tickets.