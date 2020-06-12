Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital announces new CEO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital has announced Jeff Chinn as their new chief executive officer.

Chinn came to work at the hospital in 2018 as the director of Quality and Risk Management and after a year with the hospital was promoted to the position of chief operating officer. In March, he became the interim CEO and has now accepted a permanent position as CEO.

Chinn joined the hospital with more than 25 years of experience in healthcare leadership. He first started his career after receiving his bachelor’s degree in Respiratory Therapy and then going on to receive his master’s in Business Administration.