Bakersfield Behavioral Health hosts Drive-Up Goodie Bag Give-A-Way Event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Bakersfield Behavioral Health Hospital wanted to help out those who have had a challenging time in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility held a Drive-Up Goodie Bag Give-A-Way Event, where people drove up to grab a goodie bag full of activities for adults and children.

Bakersfield Behavioral Health said it hopes these activities will help keep families engaged while the quarantine slowly ends.

Due to the success of their last giveaway, there was a limit of two goodie bags per vehicle.