BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Beer Co. is set to host a watch party for two Premier League matches Saturday and Sunday morning, according to an Instagram post.

Saturday’s Oct. 21 rivalry game between Chelsea Football Club versus Arsenal. The match begins at 9:30 a.m. Arsenal are currently holding the top spot at the table and need a big performance to keep their top spot and margin against Manchester City.

Westham United will face off against Aston Villa on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8:30 a.m. The Irons will head into the match in seventh, on 14 points, after a competitive 2-2 draw against Newcastle United last time out.

Bakersfield Beer Co. is located at 6201 Schirra Court suite 11.

