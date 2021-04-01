Bakersfield Bass Pro Shops project on hold, company says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bass Pro Shops said plans for its Bakersfield location are on hold.

The Bass Pro Shops was proposed to be built in a 100,000 square foot lot near Highway 99 at Hosking Avenue. The company said it is reassessing the project, but wouldn’t say whether or not the project was canceled.

The company told 17 News: “We may well proceed with the project at a later time.”

Plans for the store were unveiled in 2017, but construction had not begun at the site to be developed as the Bakersfield Gateway.