Bakersfield-based International Fruit Genetics developing $12M campus in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield-based International Fruit Genetics has announced it is developing a new $12 million research and fruit-breeding campus in McFarland.

The plans for the new state-of-the-art facility and the surrounding grounds will be unveiled on Tuesday during a groundbreaking ceremony at the new site, located at 29757 Elmo Hwy., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

IFG is a fruit-breeding and licensing company known for its Cotton Candy and Sweet Globe grapes. For more information about the company, visit ifg.world/index.php.