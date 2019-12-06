Bakersfield banquet hall shut down for selling alcohol without a license, state officials say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield banquet hall has been shut down for illegally selling alcoholic beverages without a license, according to state officials.

Agents from the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and Kern deputies conducted an operation Nov. 15 at 1430 Weedpatch Highway.

They seized more than 50 cases of beer and 50 bottles of liquor and issued citations to the owner for operating without a license and failing to file a tax return, according to ABC.

Authorities say the operation stemmed from complaints that promoters and events sold alcohol to minors and without a license. The events were advertised on social media.