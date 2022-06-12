BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three years ago, 17 News introduced you to baby Nathan Aguirre who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder with no known treatment or cure.

On Sunday, a few small Bakersfield businesses organized a fundraiser to Aguirre fight back against this disease.

It might just look like a normal fundraiser to help a local family in need but it’s much more than that. It’s about informing the community about a rare genetic disease impacting 3-year-old Nathan Aguirre called Cutis Laxa Type 3.

It causes seizures, muscle spasms, and cataracts and there are no known treatments.

“Primarily raising awareness, that’s all I care about,” Nathan’s Father Armando Martinez said. “Letting people know that this disease is terrible, and I wouldn’t want to wish it on anybody.”

Nathan’s family has been working tirelessly to help him.

“When you have a special needs child there’s just no time off at all,” Brenda Corona the host of the fundraiser said. “It takes a village to raise a child, so it takes even more to raise a child with special needs.”

The National Organization for Rare Disorders says Cutis Laxa Type 3 is incredibly rare, affecting only an estimated 400 families worldwide.

Nathan’s parents left their jobs to care for him full-time. That’s where this fundraiser comes in. Local businesses joining forces to help the family and spread awareness.

“We want to share baby Nathan’s story,” Corona said. “We want to provide them with help and the support that they can get from us to make it easier and to make it more comfortable for baby Nathan.”

Nathan’s parents have been fighting a hard battle against this disease but they said they’ve never lost hope.

“Honestly, all we can do is just care for him, love him, because I know this disease is not going to go away anytime soon all we can do is just love and care for him right now,” Martinez said.

If you’d like to donate to help Nathan Aguirre’s family, you can follow this link to their GoFundMe.