Bakersfield baby born at 2:22 on 2/22/22

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One baby boy born on “Twosday” afternoon, will have a birthdate that he will remember for the rest of his life. Dignity Health announced that Elijah Emanuell Alexander was born at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22 at Mercy Southwest. Weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces, he is the third child of his parents.

Dignity Health announced more babies born on “Twosday” at local Dignity Health hospitals.

Elijah Alexander (Courtesy: Dignity Health)

Anayat Kaur (Courtesy: Dignity Health)

Vanellope Sanchez (Courtesy: Dignity Health)

Singh (Courtesy: Dignity Health)

Mateo Garcia (Courtesy: Dignity Health)