Bakersfield baby born at 2:22 on 2/22/22

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One baby boy born on “Twosday” afternoon, will have a birthdate that he will remember for the rest of his life. Dignity Health announced that Elijah Emanuell Alexander was born at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22 at Mercy Southwest. Weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces, he is the third child of his parents.

Dignity Health announced more babies born on “Twosday” at local Dignity Health hospitals.

  • Elijah Alexander (Courtesy: Dignity Health)
  • Anayat Kaur (Courtesy: Dignity Health)
  • Vanellope Sanchez (Courtesy: Dignity Health)
  • Singh (Courtesy: Dignity Health)
  • Mateo Garcia (Courtesy: Dignity Health)
  • Anayat Kaur was born at 2:08 a.m. at Mercy Southwest and is her parents’ first child.
  • Vanellope Sanchez was born at 2:30 a.m. at Mercy Southwest and is her parents’ second child. Vanellope shares a birthday with her sister, who was born on 2/22/2019.
  • Singh was born at 2:59 a.m. and is his parents’ first child.
  • Mateo Garcia was born at 8:03 a.m. at Memorial Hospital and is his parents’ first child.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

