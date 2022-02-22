Bakersfield baby born at 2:22 on 2/22/22

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One baby boy born on “Twosday” afternoon, will have a birthdate that he will remember for the rest of his life. Dignity Health announced that Elijah Emanuell Alexander was born at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22 at Mercy Southwest. Weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces, he is the third child of his parents.
Dignity Health announced more babies born on “Twosday” at local Dignity Health hospitals.
- Anayat Kaur was born at 2:08 a.m. at Mercy Southwest and is her parents’ first child.
- Vanellope Sanchez was born at 2:30 a.m. at Mercy Southwest and is her parents’ second child. Vanellope shares a birthday with her sister, who was born on 2/22/2019.
- Singh was born at 2:59 a.m. and is his parents’ first child.
- Mateo Garcia was born at 8:03 a.m. at Memorial Hospital and is his parents’ first child.