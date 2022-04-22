BAKERSFIELD, Cali. (KGET) — Bakersfield usually gets a bad rap for being boring. It is often referred to as the affordable California city that is just close enough to Los Angeles for a fun weekend away.

While an eccentric nightlife scene is only a couple of hours away, there is plenty to do here at home. And no, we are not talking about dinner and drinks, a stroll around the park, or a history lesson at a museum. We are talking about activities that get your heart pumping or bring out your competitive nature.

Whether you call Bakersfield your home or you are stopping into this tight-knit community for a quick pit stop, there are plenty of fun activities for thrill-seekers of any age.

Puzzle Effect Bakersfield, formally known as Bakersfield Escape Room

Address: 3616 Coffee Road, Suite C, Bakersfield

Puzzle Effect Bakersfield will challenge your critical thinking skills and have you racing against the clock to solve a mystery with a group of friends. There are four unique scenarios that will have you scrambling and grasping for clues, according to its website.

“Puzzle Effect – Bakersfield is clean, organized and we have never had a bad experience. They always strike a good balance of helping you along and giving you plenty of opportunities to figure things out on your own. You get such a sense of accomplishment when you actually finish a room in time, and when we don’t, it just makes us want to come back again and try another room,” Chris H. wrote on Tripadvisor.

The difficulty of the scenarios ranges from four to nine on a scale of one to 10. Admission prices start at $31.95 per person for an hour of fun.

Camelot Park

Address: 1251 Oak Street, Bakersfield

This family-fun center has a stacked list of activities for anyone of any age. Its website advertises arcade games for the competitive-natured individual looking to win some prizes, mini-golf for those looking to work on their putting game, and go-karts for those looking to fulfill their need for speed.

“I have been coming to this location since I was a child. It has kept the same fun atmosphere with the arcade and all of the games. They still have the race cars which are fun for any age. The batting cages are nice and have short wait times if any. I recommend this for kids or adults,” Emily M. of Bakersfield wrote on Tripadvisor.

At the time of publication, Camelot is offering unlimited admission to all attractions, excluding batting cages, a $10 game card, and a 7″ pizza and small drink for $30. Camelot also offers birthday and group event reservations for a special price.

Firehouse

Address: 2905 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield

For those looking for something a little more laid back, Firehouse has you covered with a game of billiards or bowling. Pair the fun with something off of their extensive food and drink menu. Firehouse dubs itself the fun place to eat on its website.

“A huge place with many activities to do, in addition to eating with small or large groups! Pool, bowling, shuffle board are a few! Also a good place to watch your favorite sports game on many big screen TVs,” Pam of Bakersfield wrote on Tripadvisor.

Bowling ranges from $7 to $11 per person per hour plus $4 for shoe rentals. Billiards ranges from $7 to $15 per table per hour.

Flight Adventure Park, formally known as Rush

Address: 3200 Buck Owens Boulevard, Suite 100, Bakersfield

If you want to get rid of some built-up energy, or you are looking for a fun way to get a workout in, Flight Adventure Park might be the place to do it. Practice your best twists and jumps before you land in a giant foam pit to break your fall, dash through a room full of lasers without setting anything off, or climb up their rock wall like it is Mount Everest.

“There is so much to do here. Things like dodge ball, trampolines, climbing, and so much more. My boys just run off and start playing. They don’t need a friend to hang out with or talk to because they are too busy enjoying themselves,” Jennifer W. wrote on Yelp.

An hour of jumping starts at $23 an hour. Customers must also purchase a $4 pair of socks that can be reused for future visits.

Flight Adventure Park can also host birthday parties, group events, field trips, and VIP experiences. Additionally, anyone participating in activities must sign a waiver, according to its website.

The BLVD

Address: 3200 Buck Owens Boulevard, Bakersfield

The BLVD has something for anyone at any age. Here you can find bowling, an arcade, laser tag, billiards, an indoor ropes course, and karaoke all under one roof. Of course, there is also delicious food.

“As a Bakersfield native it is nice to see someone finally take the time and risk to give us such a wonderful entertainment complex. My kids ask to go here on a regular basis and say ‘it’s way better than Dave and Buster’s,'” a user wrote on Tripadvisor.

Bowling starts at $25 an hour per lane, laser tag starts at $7 per game, billiards is $12 an hour, the ropes course starts at $7 per round, and karaoke starts at $25 an hour for a private room, according to its website.

Valley Children’s Ice Center of Bakersfield

Address: 1325 Q Street, Bakersfield

Whether you are looking for something laid back like a casual skate around the rink or something a little more intense like a rough game of ice hockey, Valley Children’s Ice Center welcomes skaters of all levels. The facility offers public skating, hockey for children and adults at all levels, private lessons, and a skating academy.

“Wonderful place and a great staff. Our family is on the ice 2-3 times a week and have ONLY amazing experiences. We enjoy all the programs free skate, stick time, and hockey practices,” Natalie W. wrote on Yelp.

Public skating prices are $15 for kids 12 and younger and $16 for ages 13 and up. The price includes a skate rental.

The weekly public skating schedule is subject to change at any time. Check its website for times.

McMurtrey Aquatic Center

Address: 1325 Q Street, Bakersfield

This place comes in handy during the hot summer months. While lap swimming and water walking are available year long, you will have to wait until June to use the public, recreational swimming pool. During those summer months, you will also have access to the center’s water slides.

“This place rocks! Our group had adults and children from age 4 to 12. There is a regular pool as well as a lap pool for the adults, both with handicap access. For the little ones an absolutely charming and whimsical spray pool with lots of interactive toys. As for the other kids (and braver adults) two large water slides, approximately 3 stories high,” a user wrote on Tripadvisor.

Prices are fair at $4 per person for all-day admission. The center also offers picnic areas and a snack bar, according to its website.

River’s End Rafting

Address: 15701 Highway 178, Bakersfield

Probably one of the most adrenaline-filled activities on this list, River’s End Rafting offers whitewater rafting and kayaking. Depending on the water levels, you can enjoy a nice, scenic boat ride perfect for sightseeing, or you can get your blood pumping as you crash into waves when water levels are high. Its website states the 3.5-mile ride starts at the mouth of the Kern Canyon and ends near Lake Ming.

“The river was about 3.5 miles long, the rapids was pretty gnarly but definitely exciting to conquer & great for beginners. I highly recommend this trip for anyone who is looking for something fun to do & it’s also an excellent team building exercise,” Anne S. wrote on Tripadvisor.

Rafting is $45 per person Tuesday through Saturday and only $29 on Mondays for two hours out on the water. Kayaking is $100 per day for up to five hours in the water.

Skydive Taft

Address: 500 Airport Road, Taft

Now, this might actually be the most adrenaline-filled activity on this list. First time skydiving? Book a tandem skydiving session to fall from thousands of feet in the air at speeds up to 120 miles an hour. The company also offers classes to take you from a beginner to a licensed professional. With generally minimal cloud coverage and mild winds, conditions are optimal for the perfect jump, its website boasts.

“Not having skydived you’re definitely missing out on a lifetime experience. What better place to skydive than Skydive Taft. Jumping here for a few years. Amazing, fun, great people, awesome customer service, best drop zone ever,” a user wrote on Tripadvisor.

Prices for tandem skydiving start at $179.

Your favorite activity not on here? Let us know at KGETDigitalNews@nexstar.tv.