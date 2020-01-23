Bakersfield attorney who State Bar says misappropriated more than $350,000 is under investigation by BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family law attorney who faces possible disbarment after State Bar officials say she misappropriated more than $350,000 of client funds is under investigation by law enforcement.

Police are looking into the bank records of attorney Barbara McDaniel Harris in an effort to find out what happened to the missing money and decide whether criminal charges should be recommended.

Police Sgt. Nathan McCauley said Thursday the investigation remains open.

Harris is currently not eligible to practice law, according to the State Bar website.

She did not respond to a message on her business page on Facebook. Of two business numbers listed for her, one has been disconnected and another would not allow a message to be left.

The allegations against Harris have their beginnings in 2004, when a Kern County couple entered into divorce proceedings in which Harris represented the wife.

During the course of the proceedings, according to court filings, it was ordered the family house be sold and proceeds of the sale be placed in Harris’ client trust account for stipulated disbursements.

In July 2016, the couple filed a complaint with the State Bar after Harris failed to comply with court orders to produce an accounting of the money, according to the filings.

The Office of Chief Trial Counsel of the State Bar held a trial July 2, 2019, and found Harris culpable of multiple allegations, including failing to maintain records of client property and moral turpitude by intentionally misappropriating a total of $368,798.40, according to State Bar documents.

The court has recommended she be disbarred.

“When (Harris) was required to provide (her client’s husband’s attorney) with an accounting, she falsified the amount of the disbursements to conceal her theft,” the State Bar court found. “In similar cases where attorneys have taken entrusted funds, particularly where concealment or deceit is present, the result has been disbarment. (Harris’) misconduct warrants the same severe sanction.”

The decision on whether Harris will be disbarred will be made by the California Supreme Court.