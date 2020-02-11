Bakersfield Association of Realtors announces new CEO

The Bakersfield Association of Realtors has announced a new chief executive officer.

Kim Huckaby will take over the top position from Linda Jay, who recently retired. Huckaby had served six years as the government affairs director for the organization.

Prior to her career with the association, Huckaby was a political and government affairs consultant, running several successful campaigns at the federal, state and national levels.

Huckaby has worked for elected officials as both chief of staff and district director. In addition to her career in politics, she has served as a board member of several non-profits including Children Joining Children for Success, the Kern County Veterans Collaborative, the Kern County Taxpayers Association and Visit Bakersfield.

“I am excited and confident in my abilities to serve our members as CEO,” Huckaby said. “There are several issues facing real estate, including drastically low housing inventory statewide, but I remain optimistic. I think the most important part is that we work with our community partners and all industries in Kern to secure our way of life in Bakersfield. It is an honor and a privilege, and I am excited to see what the future holds.”