BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 14-year-old girl reported missing Saturday out of central Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Police Department officials said Mary Louise Weathers, 14, was reported missing and was last seen sometime on Jan. 7 in the 900 block of H Street.

Weathers is considered at-risk because she has no previous history as a runaway.

Weathers is described as 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black beanie, red sweater, red sweatpants, black boots and carrying a tan purse.

Anyone with information on Weathers’ whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.