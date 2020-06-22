Bakersfield Armed Forces Support Riders host sendoff ceremony for new Army recruits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As Army National Hiring Days approaches, we checked in with a few local recruits who say they are ready to embark on a new journey with thr United States Army.

The Bakersfield Armed Forces Support Riders held a cermony Sunday for new enlistees as they prepare to depart from Bakersfield to begin their careers with the Army.

“First of all, happy Father’s Day, and I just want them to know that with their support I will get through this no matter what,” U.S. Army recruit Malayasia McHenry said. “I want them to continue to pray for me and just stick with me throughout this journey.”

The commander of the Bakersfield Army recruiting company says U.S. Army recruiters in Kern County are part of the U.S. Army’s first nationwide virtual hiring campaign, set to go from June 30 to July 2.

The goal of the Army National Hiring Day is to recruit 10,000 new soldiers to serve in 150 different professions within the Army.