Bakersfield announces new water restrictions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two years into the drought and with reservoir levels at historic lows, the City of Bakersfield’s Water Resources Department announced a move to stage 2 of its drought mitigation plan on Monday.

Under this plan, which goes into effect Dec. 14, about 38% of city residents will face new restrictions on water usage.

Among the restrictions is limiting outdoor landscape and turf water usage to three days a week. Odd number addresses have Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays to water lawns while even number addresses have Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with hours limited to 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

“Outside watering in the evening is more efficient,” Bakersfield Water Resources Manager Art Chianello said.

The move from Bakersfield comes in close coordination with California Water Service, which represents the other 60% of Bakersfield residents. Cal Water applied to enter stage 2 of its water contingency plan in October. That plan is very similar to Bakersfield city’s restrictions announced today.

“They will both go into effect at the same time,” California Water Service Director of Corporate Communications Yvonne Kingman said. “We want them to align as much as we can just to help our Bakersfield residents and businesses do everything they can to save more water everyday.”