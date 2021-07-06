Bakersfield Animal Shelter maxed out with runaway pets from Fourth of July Fireworks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The smoke may have cleared with the holiday weekend behind us but for many local families, the anguish of a missing pet goes on.



Fireworks can be big, loud and beautifully colorful explosive balls of fire. It’s what attract us but the same qualities do the opposite for our furry friends.



Firework activity in Bakersfield increased steadily in the days leading up to the Fourth of July.

But it was the cacophony of pyrotechnics the night of the Fourth that pushed many pets over the edge and away from their homes in a panic. Many of them ending up in animal shelters.

This morning Bakersfield Animal Care Center was at max capacity, 41 dogs, with another nine in route.

“Me and my brother were having a normal day,” Nallely Nunez said. “Then he noticed the dog was gone and there were fireworks, and we barely got the dog and we were pretty new to it and we think it dug its way because huskies do that.”

Nunez was reunited with her dog after the weekend apart. She said she learned a lot from this experience and said if other people lost their dogs too they should contact their local shelters as soon as they can.



Julie Johnson is the executive director of the City of Bakersfield Animal Control Center and she said people should call their local shelter or upload a photo of their missing pets to Petcolove.org to use the facial recognition software to help locate their lost pup.



“Every year we’re filled to the brim with pets that are lost because they were terrified and scared, trying to get away from fireworks,” Johnson said.