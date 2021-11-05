Bakersfield Animal Control holds dog vaccination clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vaccinations aren’t just for humans, they’re for dogs too.
The City of Bakersfield Animal Control (BAC) is holding a drive-thru dog vaccination clinic for rabies, DAPP and Bordetella Saturday at Kroll Park, 7500 Kroll Park Way, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
California law requires all dogs older than three months to be vaccinated against rabies and the purchase of a license within 30 days of vaccination. The BAC clinics can provide a reduced cost vaccine and license.
Vaccine fees at the clinic are:
- Rabies Vaccine – $10.00
- DAPP Vaccine – $10.00
- Bordetella Vaccine (Kennel Cough) – $10.00
License fees at the clinic are:
- Spayed or Neutered:
- 1 Year License – $15.00
- 3 year license – $30.00 Natural
- (NOT spayed or neutered):
- 1 Year License – $60.00
- 3 Year License – $120.00
- Senior Rates (62 and older): Dog must be spayed or neutered for discount.
- 1 Year License – $5.00
- 3 Year License – $15.00
- Temporary Licenses: Dog must be spayed or neutered within 60 days.
- 1 Year Temporary License – $15.00
- 1 Year Senior Temporary License – $5.00
BAC will hold another clinic in December on Saturday Dec. 4 at Liberty Park, 11225 Brimhall Road.