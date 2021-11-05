Bakersfield Animal Control holds dog vaccination clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vaccinations aren’t just for humans, they’re for dogs too.

The City of Bakersfield Animal Control (BAC) is holding a drive-thru dog vaccination clinic for rabies, DAPP and Bordetella Saturday at Kroll Park, 7500 Kroll Park Way, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

California law requires all dogs older than three months to be vaccinated against rabies and the purchase of a license within 30 days of vaccination. The BAC clinics can provide a reduced cost vaccine and license.

Vaccine fees at the clinic are:

  • Rabies Vaccine – $10.00
  • DAPP Vaccine – $10.00
  • Bordetella Vaccine (Kennel Cough) – $10.00

License fees at the clinic are:

  • Spayed or Neutered:
    • 1 Year License – $15.00
    • 3 year license – $30.00 Natural
  • (NOT spayed or neutered):
    • 1 Year License – $60.00
    • 3 Year License – $120.00
  • Senior Rates (62 and older): Dog must be spayed or neutered for discount.
    • 1 Year License – $5.00
    • 3 Year License – $15.00
  • Temporary Licenses: Dog must be spayed or neutered within 60 days.
    • 1 Year Temporary License – $15.00
    • 1 Year Senior Temporary License – $5.00

BAC will hold another clinic in December on Saturday Dec. 4 at Liberty Park, 11225 Brimhall Road.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

