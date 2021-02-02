Bakersfield Animal Control holding vaccine clinic on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city’s Animal Control unit is holding its monthly vaccine clinic on Saturday at Jefferson Park.

The drive-thru vaccine clinic will be happening from 9 a.m. to noon. They will offer low-cost vaccines, microchips and dog licensing. Microchips are free for all currently licensed dogs and for those purchasing a license. Attendees are required to wear a mask and stay in their vehicles until staff is ready. Then, pets must taken out of the car so they can be safely vaccinated

For more information, visit here or contact the Animal Control office at 661-326-3436.

Jefferson Park is located at 801 Bernard Street.