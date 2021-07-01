Bakersfield Animal Care Center waiving fees to reclaim pet or adopt new one

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is allowing residents to reclaim pets at no charge due to a recent surge in dogs and cats at the center.

“We have zero kennel space at the shelter and we want pets to be in homes with their families,” Julie Johnson, executive director of the Bakersfield SPCA and the center, said in a news release.

The waiver began Wednesday and lasts through July 17, and also applies to adopting new pets. City licensing fees still apply.

Call 661-832-7387 to make an appointment. The shelter is located at 201 S. Mt. Vernon Ave.