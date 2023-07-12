BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center experienced a huge influx of lost pets from the Independence Day holiday celebrations.

BACC said the shelter took in 194 new dogs and only 20 of them were returned to their worried owners.

The shelter has been over capacity in recent months, having to euthanize 40 dogs in a single day to make room for the holiday strays.

More pets might have to be put down again unless members of the community can reclaim their lost pets or until the shelter can get more fosters, adopters, rescues and volunteers to help save lives.

If you can help, visit the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 201 S. Mt Vernon Avenue or visit their website.