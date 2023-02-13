BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — To help cut down on potential euthanizations, the Bakersfield Animal Care Center partnered with “Wings of Rescue” and sent 35 dogs to Alberta, Canada Friday morning.

The dogs are being placed in foster homes that will hopefully adopt them and become their forever homes.

Animal behaviorist Joshua Proctor says transports like these are the most efficient way to combat overcrowding to help stop unnecessary euthanizations.

The shelter does four to six air and ground transports a week to Canada and Oregon to keep up with the intakes they get each week.

But the shelter needs help from the community to keep them going.

“We’re trying to grow our transport program. And the way that we can do more transports is through donations and fosters,” Proctor said.

“So the more dogs that we can actually hold off-site because it takes about a month for us to get a transport together, the more transports we can actually do and more dogs we can save.

“We’re always looking for donations, even if it’s not a monetary donation, so we’re looking for crate zip ties, duct tape, pads, blankets that we can use to help lower the cost of these transports.”

To adopt a pet or make a donation, visit the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 201 S. Mount Vernon Ave. or give them a call at 661-832-7387.